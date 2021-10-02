OM: the Mandanda case is the talk of the supporters … – football

On the bench for six meetings, Steve Mandanda is going through a difficult period at Olympique Marseille. In a statement, the Dodger’s, a group of Marseille supporters, evoke a lack of respect for the 36-year-old goalkeeper.

Mandanda no longer plays OM

The weekend was tough for Steve Mandanda. Thursday, a few hours after the announcement of his absence from the list of the France team unveiled by Didier Deschamps for the Final Four of the League of Nations, the Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper was still on the bench against Galatasaray ( 0-0) in the Europa League.

However, a return to the eleven of the native of Kinshasa was mentioned the day before, but Jorge Sampaoli still trusted Pau Lopez. It has now been six meetings that the Marseille coach has opted for the Spaniard in the OM cage. A difficult situation to live for the 36-year-old goalkeeper, who has trouble accepting the choices of the Argentine.

The Dodger’s are wondering about this choice

Among the Phocens supporters, Mandanda’s situation is closely monitored. The 2018 world champion is a true legend in Marseille and his treatment does not go unnoticed. Witness the reaction of the Dodger’s. In a press release evoking the good start of the season, the group of Marseille supporters underlines the progress made since the incidents that occurred at the Commanderie last January and congratulates Sampaoli for the pleasure provided by his team. Alone bmol in a new blue sky , the management of Fenomeno.

Knowing that the only criteria are sports, how to explain this situation? , ask the Dodger’s, before emphasizing the player’s professionalism: Mandanda has always been exemplary, as a player, as a crew and, above all, as an exemplary road captain. It is a lack of respect, especially since there is no logical explanation to justify this decision.

Mandanda deserves better than this end in anonymity





Asked on September 24 on his choice at a press conference, Sampaoli assured that he had not yet decided definitively for the status of No. 1 among his goalkeepers. We will choose the best for each match, that’s my answer. I know it can create controversies with the history that Mandanda in this club , he said. Let’s just hope that the long history that binds OM will not end on this negative note. Il Fenomeno deserves better than this end in anonymity , finish the Dodger’s.

