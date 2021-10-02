On Amazon, the iPad Air 2020 costs just € 30 more than the new iPad Mini

The iPad Air got a facelift in 2020, including a new design and the addition of the powerful A14 Bionic chip. This excellent tablet gave the inspiration for the new iPad Mini and is today the best compromise if you want a screen larger than 8.3 inches for roughly the same price. Indeed, the 64 GB version goes from 669 euros to 589.14 euros on Amazon.

The iPad mini was announced a few weeks ago at Apple’s Keynote and is already available for sale. However, if this format seems too small to you for this price – 559 euros for the 64 GB version – know that at the moment the iPad Air 2020 is enjoying a nice discount bringing its price down to 589 euros, or only 30 euros. more than Apple’s mini tablet.

What to remember from the iPad Air 2020

A 10.9-inch Retina display

A powerful A14 Bionic chip

Improved Touch ID

Instead of a strikethrough price of 669 euros, the 64 GB + WiFi version of Apple’s iPad Air 2020 is now available at 589.14 euros on the Amazon site, or nearly 80 euros in savings on the bill.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the 2020 Apple iPad Air. The table updates automatically.

The good alternative between the iPad Pro and the iPad mini

The iPad Pro can quickly blow up the bill, as for the new iPad mini, this tablet may seem small. The iPad Air offers the best of both worlds, a perfectly sized tablet at a lower price point than Apple’s most premium – we voted it the best tablet. The 2020 version of the Air range has a new look similar to that of the iPad Pro. It is more premium and refined than before, with a borderless and rounded design.

This iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) display, and is now compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, something to delight creative people. Moreover, for productivity tasks, you can also count on a Magic Keyboard, similar to that of the iPad Pro, which will be attached magnetically to the back of the iPad. For unlocking, no FaceID, the iPad Air offers a Touch ID button which is located this time on the edge, for more ergonomics. In addition, you can enjoy stereo sound thanks to its two speakers, for better immersion.

A tablet as powerful as the iPhone 12

To function effectively, the tablet is powered by the A14 Bionic chip engraved in 5 nm, the same processor present in the iPhone 12. And despite the arrival of the A15 Bionic chip, the iPad is still proving to be just as powerful. It is able to launch all apps from the App Store in excellent condition. Whether it is for playing 3D games or photo editing, multitasking, the tablet is responsive, efficient and fluid, without slowing down. Note that this tablet benefits from the new iPadOS 15 update.





Finally, the Cupertino company announces an autonomy of 10 hours by alternating Internet browsing and watching videos. For classic and moderate use, the tablet can last for nearly two days, according to our test. If the iPhone still has a Lightning port, there is a USB-C port on the iPad Air. This will allow the device to charge faster. For a full recharge, it will take 2h30. The 20 W charger unit is indeed included in the box.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the iPad Air 2020.

8 / 10

Which tablet is right for you?

In order to compare Apple’s iPad Air 2020 with other references available on the market, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best tablets to choose in 2021.