Panasonic TX-55JZ1000 review: flawless picture quality for the most affordable Oled TV from the Japanese manufacturer

The novelty on this 2021 model is obviously the presence of two HDMI 2.1 compatible inputs with support for 4K 120 Hz signals, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which automatically reduces the display delay and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The Panasonic JZ1000 is therefore compatible with the FreeSync Premium of the Xbox One S / X and Xbox Series S / X. However, upon release, the JZ1000 only displays half the vertical definition for 4K 120Hz signals. An update will be released later this year to perfectly display a 4K 120Hz signal.

On the video game side, again, it’s excellent, with zero afterglow time, a display delay of only 14.5 ms which minimizes the lag between the action on the controller and its repercussion on the screen, and perfect colors thanks to a Game mode independent of the chosen picture mode (Menu> Picture> Options settings> Game mode). It is therefore possible to benefit from this input lag reduced to 14.5 ms in FilmMaker mode.

The design of the Panasonic 55JZ1000 is sober and its finishes are exemplary. It is different from the 48-inch model since this 55-inch model inherits a more practical central foot.

This central foot allows the television to be rotated a few degrees to each side, a much appreciated feature.

The TV from the front and in profile.

This 55 inch (140 cm) Oled TV is comfortable on our 160 x 40 cm TV stand. The depth of the foot of 35 cm prevents the use of a sound bar and it is better to provide a piece of furniture a little deeper. Without the foot, the thickness is limited to 7 cm.

The back of the TV.

At the rear, we find the connectors on the right and the power supply on the left. The connectors are oriented downwards and to the side, which facilitates wall mounting. The foot has a rather basic and efficient cable passage. It is also compatible with VESA 300 x 300 mounts.



The connection in two parts.

The connection consists of four HDMI ports, two of which are compatible with HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 1 and 2), three USB ports, including a USB 3.0, a composite input (in yellow), a headphone output, an optical digital audio output, an Ethernet port, two common interface ports (PCMCIA) and TNT / Cable / Satellite antennas. The TV has a built-in DVB-T / T2 / T2-HD, DVB-S / S2 and DVB-C dual tuner. It also includes 802.11a / b / g / n / ac wifi, as well as Bluetooth 4.0 for connection with a wireless audio device (headset or speaker). Like its predecessors, it has the In-House Server functionality which allows it to encode a television stream received by the terrestrial antenna, satellite or even cable to send it over the home network to another television in the home. Mark. The dual tuner then takes on its full meaning since the second compatible television can use it to change channels without being connected to a conventional antenna.

The interface of My Home Screen 6.0.

This television is powered by the My Home Screen 6.0 home system, derived from Firefox OS, abandoned by the Mozilla Foundation in 2018 and taken over by Panasonic. If the system lags behind Tizen, Android TV and webOS, especially in terms of the number of applications available, it remains fluid and pleasant to use. There are some well-known applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Molotov.tv, but you have to give up on myCanal, OCS, myTF1, beIn, RMC Sport or Spotify. The novelty is the integration of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant that can be used through the microphone integrated into the remote control. While the system limitations may be disappointing, the user remains less dependent on their TV system, and in that sense, they will be less disappointed when they are no longer updated within 18-36 months, because it is is often the reality on market televisions. It’s a bad for a good for users who prefer a simpler TV in order to entrust the smart functions to a real media box like the Shield TV, Apple TV 4K or even a Chromecast with Google TV.

This television is very quick to switch on. It takes less than 13 seconds to display an image. It then takes only 4 seconds to wake up. The extinction is always done in less than a second.

The remote control with microphone.