Paradox Interactive (Crusader Kings 3) cancels several projects along the way

Not long ago, we learned of the departure of Ebba Ljugerund, CEO of Paradox Interactive, and his replacement by Fredrik West, who takes over a position he had previously held. A change which has consequences for current productions.

The first big decision made by Fredrik Wester is indeed cancel several projects in production. A choice that is already anticipated at the financial level since we know in advance that a “negative impact” of 13 million euros is to be expected on the profit side of the third quarter of 2021. Paradox Interactive has decided to refocus its activities on management and strategy games, two genres that made the heyday of Paradox studios. Obviously, this announcement may worry players about the future of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Rest assured, the title is not one of the victims Paradox’s editorial reorientation.





Paradox Interactive was born and raised with strategy and management games. This is where we have our hearts and minds and we are passionate about creating games that our players can enjoy over a long period of time. This is why we have refined our pipeline to ensure that the projects with the highest potential have the necessary resources for the best possible development. We now have a pipeline of promising games and I look forward to sharing these games with our players over the next several years, Fredrik Wester said in a statement.

After these cancellations, 15 titles remain in development within Paradox Interactive studios. As of now, four of these games have been announced: Victoria 3, the console port of Crusader Kings III, Shadowrun Trilogy and Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Coming with DLC, including the Royal Court expansion for Crusader Kings 3.