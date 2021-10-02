Paris in the top 10 of the most attractive financial places

Paris and the CAC 40 are making a remarkable breakthrough in the ranking of the fittest stock markets, reports “Les Échos”.

The Paris stock exchange has the coast. For the past fifteen years, the British think tank Z / Yen has been ranking the most attractive stock markets in the world. A study conducted among around 13,000 professionals in the field and which, according to The echoes, takes into account the quality of the workforce and education, infrastructure, legal environment, taxation and market regulation. And this year, Paris and the CAC 40 have made a particularly notable breakthrough, going from 25th to 10th place. An arrival at the bottom of the top 10 which owes a lot to a “strong human capital and good infrastructure, especially as regards education”, notes Mike Wardle, one of the authors of the study.





Wall Street still dominates

Above all, point out The echoes, Paris is the only stock exchange in the European Union to succeed in entering the top 10. Behind it, Frankfurt (Germany) only reaches 14th place, followed by Amsterdam (Netherlands) in 17th position. The top of the ranking, meanwhile, is still outrageously dominated by Wall Street, which is twenty points ahead of its second, the City of London. The latter “still enjoys a good international connection, which has not yet been affected by Brexit,” says Mike Wardle.

The rest of the top 10 is mainly occupied by the Asian stock markets, Hong Kong and Singaporean […] Read more

