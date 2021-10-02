Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Jürgen Klopp

Present at a press conference two days before the clash between Manchester City and Liverpool, scheduled for this Sunday at 5.30 p.m., Pep Guardiola returned to the rivalry he has had with Jürgen Klopp for several seasons in the Premier League. Two outstanding tacticians who had crossed swords for the first time in the Bundesliga when the current coach of the Citizens was at the head of Bayern Munich and the technician of the Reds was on the bench of Borussia Dortmund. In front of journalists, the Spaniard also wanted to pay tribute to his German counterpart.





What follows after this advertisement

“He (Klopp) helped me. He and his teams have helped me become a better coach. He pushed me to reach another level, to think and to prove myself … This is the reason why we are still in this profession. Some coaches challenge you and get you going. This was the case in Germany and it still is in England for several years. It’s positive because our two teams have the same idea: to score goals. ” If this promising duel could allow City to take the lead in the championship, Guardiola recalled that the task is already complicated: “It’s important to win at Anfield, but it’s difficult. Last season was the first time in many years. It is an honor to be a rival for Liverpool. ” A beautiful tribute in the end.