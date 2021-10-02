Pique discusses Laporta-Koeman tensions, Suarez explains his celebration

Zapping Eleven Mondial

After Atlético Madrid’s great victory against FC Barcelona (2-0), Gerard Piqué spoke of the many tensions that shake Barça internally:

“Laporta and Koeman? The players can’t get involved, there’s not much we can do. We have to go out on the pitch, do our best, some days it goes well and some doesn’t … (…) We do not have just one problem, we have several and people know it. We must not be blind to see what we are missing, but we will recover even if the times are difficult. “

Decisive passer and scorer at Wanda Metropolitano, Luis Suarez did not initially celebrate his goal but still pretended to call with his hand. “El Pistolero” explains it this way: “It was for the people who have my number, who know that it remains the same, that I haven’t changed it. Because of Koeman? No”

