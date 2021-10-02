More

    Pique discusses Laporta-Koeman tensions, Suarez explains his celebration

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial

    After Atlético Madrid’s great victory against FC Barcelona (2-0), Gerard Piqué spoke of the many tensions that shake Barça internally:

    “Laporta and Koeman? The players can’t get involved, there’s not much we can do. We have to go out on the pitch, do our best, some days it goes well and some doesn’t … (…) We do not have just one problem, we have several and people know it. We must not be blind to see what we are missing, but we will recover even if the times are difficult. “

    Decisive passer and scorer at Wanda Metropolitano, Luis Suarez did not initially celebrate his goal but still pretended to call with his hand. “El Pistolero” explains it this way: “It was for the people who have my number, who know that it remains the same, that I haven’t changed it. Because of Koeman? No”

    to summarize

    After the meeting of Liga Atlético Madrid – Barça (2-0), Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez spoke. The Blaugrana defender referred to Koeman and Laporta when the Colchoneros forward explained his celebration.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGE’s Catalyst turboprop engine takes off
    Next articleThe BepiColombo satellite captured its first images of Mercury

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC