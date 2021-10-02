Pixel 6: how much will Google’s future smartphone cost? We have (maybe) the answer

Several sources mention the European prices of the future Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from Google.

Fall is a busy time in the tech world. After Apple and its iPhone 13, Google is preparing to unveil its new flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While many details are known about these devices, one question still remains unanswered. How much will they cost? The answer to this question seems to have found an answer.

9To5Google claims to have unearthed the European price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For this, the American media relies on several sources, including the YouTube channel “This is Tech Today” and a European source close to the matter.

So, the article claims that the Pixel 6 will cost 649 euros, and the Pixel 6 Pro 899 euros. It is however not specified which version we are talking about for each of these models, but whether it seems that they are the basic versions.





This has yet to be confirmed at the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For now, Google has not given any exit window, even if a launch in mid-October seems likely, a hypothesis corroborated by the date of the “Tuesday 19” present on several official visuals of the brand. According to Jon Prosser, a leaker whose information is yet to be taken with a grain of salt, the smartphone could be officially launched on October 28.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will introduce, for the first time on a smartphone, a homemade chip: the Google Tensor. We can therefore expect further optimizations, now that Google has mastered both hardware and software. In addition, Android 12 is also preparing to be deployed more widely in the Android world. This version should ship immediately with the Pixel 6.