Pochettino gives news of Sergio Ramos

It’s over for Pochettino
Appointment Sunday for Rennes-PSG (1 p.m.), on the occasion of the ninth day of Ligue 1.
Pochettino on the role of Verratti
“Things are changing. Against teams that press high, Marco has the ability to get the ball out well,” said Pochettino, who could well use Verratti as a sentinel again in the weeks to come.
Pochettino on the match against Rennes
“Rennes and City are two different teams. Our defensive involvement will be very important. We will have to reproduce what we did against City to take the three points.”
Pochettino on the form of his group
“Between the games on Tuesday and Sunday, the group can recover for five days. It is enough to recover. All the players who played on Tuesday are doing well. Verratti replayed, he did not finish the game but he was fine. . Some players will go in selection and will not be present when we play against Angers. “
Pochettino gives news of Ramos
“Injured players do not necessarily have the same schedules as other players. He does not share collective training. But I have no doubts about his integration. He was captain of Real Madrid, he has everything to succeed.”
Pochettino very satisfied with Neymar
“I’m very happy with him, the work he does for the team, it gives the team a good balance.”
Pochettino on Gueye’s canon start to the season
“Our idea is to have a precise positioning in the opposing camp, we want the midfielders to arrive in the opposing area to help the team. Gueye and Herrera have been with us since the first day of preparation. important work for the team, including in the offensive part. “
Pochettino on Ramos’ injury
“Is there a specific return date for Sergio Ramos? No, not yet. He works, there is a daily evolution, we will see when it is the moment. He continues to work.”
Pochettino on Kimpembe’s form
“He feels good. We had a discussion yesterday, he told me he was feeling better and better. In terms of recovery, there are five days between our two games, it’s enough to recover . We have his feelings and the data provided by the medical staff, it allows us to make the right decision. “
Pochettino on Bernat
“He is not ready to be in the squad against Rennes.”
Pochettino arrived at a press conference
He is first questioned about the situation of goalkeepers, the Navas / Donnarumma alternation. “We have two number 1s, there is no hierarchy. It is possible that one plays more than the other, but no hierarchy.”
Pochettino at the microphone of PSGTV
“We have a responsibility to win this match against Rennes, we have to be focused on taking three points. Rennes are a very good team.”
The medical point before the trip to Rennes
– Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler remain in care because they are sick
– Sergio Ramos continues his individual preparation on the pitch
Mancini sees Donnarumma walk past Navas
The competition between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma for the position of number 1 goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain has taken a new turn. Established in place of Costa Rican against Manchester City, the young Italian was reassuring and decisive for his first Champions League match (2-0 victory). What to take points for the post of titular goalkeeper throughout the season? Roberto Mancini is convinced of this.
PSG-Manchester City: what Al-Khelaïfi said to Messi in the locker room
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi went to the PSG locker room to congratulate his players after their victory against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (2-0). The president of the Ile-de-France club notably exchanged a few words with Lionel Messi.
Paris’ big blow against City with Messi’s first goal
Long put in difficulty by Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions League, PSG still managed to win at the Parc des Princes (2-0, on RMC Sport). Thanks to a goal from Idrissa Gueye in the first half, and another brilliant from Lionel Messi in the second. His very first with the Parisian jersey.
