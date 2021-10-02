Pokémon Go: this trainer’s paradise will make you dream

All Pokémon Go players have their own dream corner: several PokéStops close to each other and why not a few arenas. Nevertheless, this trainer has found true paradise!

Not all Pokémon Go players start their adventure with the same tools. Some people can boast of having access to a PokéStop or an arena without leaving their home, others have a dream spot that they visit regularly… everyone does what they can with the resources at their disposal.

Nevertheless, there are obviously privileged trainers. Players all over the world who have everything they need in mind-blowing quantities. On Reddit, it is a Brazilian player who made the Pokémon Go community hallucinate by revealing his little piece of paradise.

The user Panetony has published a screenshot of his smartphone, presenting his Pokémon Go map while he was walking near a park in the city of Niterói. The image is simply mind-blowing since this little corner of greenery has dozens of PokéStops and 6 arenas.





The title of the Reddit post is also very clear: “My little bag is not big enough to cover the entire park in this city”.

Obviously, many Internet users have wondered how it was possible to obtain such a concentration of PokéStops in such a small area. Looks like the answer is in PokéStops’ relocation feature. Previously, Niantic was visibly scant of the distance between these points of interest, which would have allowed the Brazilian community to accumulate more than 30 in the park.

Many internet users have been absolutely fascinated by this screenshot, and by this park which looks like a real paradise for Pokémon Go players.