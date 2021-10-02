police apologize after shooting exercise with Israelis in photos of people wearing Arab outfits

Police officers in Panama were trained by Israeli instructors to shoot photos of people wearing traditional Arab clothes.

Panama police have apologized for using photos of people wearing Arab uniforms during shooting exercises with Israeli instructors as targets.

“We are respectful of cultural, religious and ethnic differences. We regret that, during an act in which we participated as an institution, a situation occurred outside the nature of our mission and our duty.Panamanian police said in a statement Friday (October 1st). “We wish to apologize to those who felt offendedShe added.

Erased photos

The controversy erupted after the national police of the Latin American country and the Israeli-Panamanian Chamber of Commerce published photos of an apparent police training, before erasing them. On one of the photos appeared a man aiming with a pistol at a photo in which appeared armed persons wearing a keffiyeh or wearing the hijab, traditional Arab clothing accessories.

“With the aim of strengthening relations between Israel and Panama, our police units at diplomatic headquarters were trained in various shooting techniques by instructors from the Israeli Embassy in Panama.», Indicated the post on Twitter which was then deleted.

It is “clearly a stigma“Which promotes”violence and racism, allowing anyone who wears a hijab or something similar to be categorized as a terrorist”, Denounced the Panamanian Committee of Solidarity with Palestine in a statement.

