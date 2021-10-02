Poorly embarked at first, the Cac 40 succeeded in limiting the breakage following the announcement of an experimental treatment against the Covid, Market news

The Paris Bourse begins the month of October as it ended September: in the red. But the Cac 40 still managed to limit the damage to the announcement by the American Merck of treatment against Covid-19. The pharmaceutical group and its partner RidgeBack Biotherapeutics announced that their experimental antiviral treatment against the coronavirus in tablet form, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in patients with mild or moderate forms. The two groups plan to seek emergency clearance for this treatment from the US health authority, the FDA, within two weeks, as well as from several other countries. The flagship index of the Paris Bourse ended in symbolic decline of 0.04% to 6,417.69 points, after dropping 1.6% this morning.

Engie, biggest increase in the Cac 40

Among the few increases in the index this Friday, we will note the gain of more than 2% of Engie after, a little counter-intuitively, the announcements of Prime Minister Jean Castex last night on TF1, but the gas supplier declared this morning that he intended to limit the impact of the tariff freeze on his financial results. So, after three days of decline, when stock marketers believed the state was going to step in, Engie bounced back.

But, overall, the mood on the stock market was rather gloomy today, in the same vein as the other days of this week. US auto sales are expected to have fallen sharply in September due to the chip shortage. Supply constraints weigh on the activity of Asian factories. Fears of an economic downturn due to bottlenecks, soaring container prices and energy costs, and hence inflationary pressures, weighed on most stocks. The cyclics in the first place. ArcelorMittal fell about 5%, Stellantis lost almost 2%.





The end of monetary “largesse”

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday. They do fear that the crisis will slow down the economic recovery. Central bankers are beginning to admit that inflationary pressures could last longer than expected, as are equity strategists who, while still believing they will be transitory, now assume they will continue into 2022. Mexico’s central bank raised, for the third time in a row this year, its benchmark interest rate. By the end of the year, the US Federal Reserve will gradually reduce its support for the economy, by buying less debt securities in the markets. “Inflation is suddenly everywhere”, we note at Bank of America Securities. “The era of inflation is putting an end to the era of largesse: in September, central banks around the world have already carried out thirteen rate hikes, unheard of for more than ten years”, worries the team of strategist Sebastian Raedler, which has now become negative on European equities.

Market conditions are not good enough for the biggest IPO of the year in Paris to take place, at least not right away. Icade Santé, a real estate company that rents buildings to the health sector, decided at the last minute to postpone its introduction.

The “shutdown” avoided in extremis

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite move on a stable note, while the Dow Jones (+ 0.6%) benefits from the support of Merck (+ 9%).

In the United States, where the fiscal year ends on September 30, the risk of “shutdown” has been temporarily ruled out. Congress voted Thursday evening a finance bill, ratified by Joe Biden, relating to a budget extension, making it possible to hold until December 3, and immediately avoid the paralysis of the administration and services federal. Conversely, the House of Representatives announced the postponement of a vote, scheduled for Thursday evening, on the plan of 1,200 billion dollars of investments in traditional infrastructures (roads, bridges, broadband) wanted by President Biden. A vote could take place this Friday.

The American parliamentarians still have a lot to do, with discussions which promise to be still tense, for the raising of the debt ceiling which the Republicans oppose as long as Joe Biden persists in wanting to pass another plan, this time from 3,500 billion dollars for social infrastructure and the fight against global warming, which the opposition considers pure spending madness.



