Positive results of anti-covid pill cheer the Wall Street stock market

The New York Stock Exchange ended up on Friday, excited by the announcement of the possible arrival of an anti-Covid pill, which outweighed fears … 02.10.2021, Sputnik France

The Dow Jones rose 1.43% to 34,326.46 points, the Nasdaq index, with its strong technological focus, gained 0.82% to 14,556.70 points, and the extended S & amp; P 500 index, 1, 15% to 4,357.04 points. After a start to the session in the green, the indices all briefly passed into the red, before moving forward. The market accepted the announcement of the American laboratory Merck, whose tests clinics on its anti-Covid pill molnupiravir have shown that it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. The group that calls itself MSD outside the United States wants to seek emergency authorization “as soon as possible” for a release on the market. For her, the advance of the indices would have been even more consequent in the absence of “other things which weigh on the market”, essentially inflation and the procrastination in Congress. Democrats and Republicans do not fail to agree on raising the debt ceiling of the United States, which threatens to default on October 18 In recent hours, the rates of treasury bills whose maturity comes just after this date have jumped, a sign that nervous investors are trying to get rid of them.Another element that initially displeased operators , the publication of a very high inflation figure (4.3% over one year) by the Department of Commerce. Over one month, the acceleration in prices was greater than expected. But for Karl Haeling, of the LBBW bank, this is a somewhat old figure, relating to August, the impact of which has, therefore, been moderate on investor morale. US 10-year states have also continued to ease, a sign that fears related to US inflation have passed, for at least a few hours, to the background. Their return stood at 1.46%, up from 1.50% the day before. Art Hogan, head of strategy at National Securities, said certain macroeconomic indicators also helped give indices a little boost ahead of the weekend. Among the consumer confidence index (established by the University of Michigan), which rose in September and above expectations. 37% to 81.40 dollars), influenced many companies. Manufacturer of vaccines against the coronavirus, the laboratory Moderna suffered (-11.37% to 341.09 dollars), after having known a stratospheric trajectory for a year On the other hand, the cruise sector shone, thanks to Norwegian Cruise Line (+ 5.93%), Carnival Corporation (+ 4.32%) and Royal Caribbean (+ 3.80%). , grew, like United Airlines (+ 7.86% to 51.31 dollars), American Airlines (+ 5.51% to 21.65 dollars) or Delta Air Lines (+ 6.50% to 45.38 dollars). For Art Hogan, the prospect of a possible drug against Covid 19 “changes the way people see the pace of reopening” of the economy. the pandemic due to the closure of its parks, Disney took advantage of the trend (+ 4.04% to 176.01 dollars). Thursday evening, the entertainment giant also announced an amicable agreement with actress Scarlett Johansson, who sued him for having released the film “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on its online video platform. of electric vehicles Lordstown Motors unscrewed (-18.30% to 6.52 dollars) after the announcement of the sale of its assembly plant, in Ohio, to the Taiwanese giant of the electronics Foxconn, which will also take a stake in the start-up.

