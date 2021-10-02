Pre-order Zombie Apocalypse on PS5, PS4 and Xbox

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, is set for release on October 12, 2021. Available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, the cooperative FPS where hordes of the dead have to be fought off -live, is in preorder.

Back 4 Blood, the new Left 4 Dead?

In 2008, the Turtle Rock studio made an impression with Left 4 Dead, on PC and consoles. They have also given the cover with Left 4 Dead 2 only a year later, still with the same success. The concept is quite simple: four human players must cooperate to reach the exit of a zombie infested map. And we are not talking about those who go slowly and between whom we can slalom. No, here they are fast, agile and above all numerous.

Face it off with some special zombies, who have special skills, and you get some pretty epic tense moments. With its success, Turtle Rock tried another title, Evolve, which unfortunately did not meet the expected success. This is why the studio returns to its first love with

Back 4 Blood.

If the studio does not intend to reinvent the genre, it is rather the bet to immerse the players in thrilling games. Indeed, zombies can appear from everywhere, from the ground, from the walls… And a horde can even surge on your small group of 4 if you make too much noise. So you will have to manage your team and your inventory if you want to get to the other end of the map.

Finally, the game introduces a deck building mechanic. Thus, before each chapter, you will have bonus and penalty cards which will slightly modify the course of the game. It’s up to you to build the best possible deck to help your team. Otherwise, it is death assured.

€ 10 free at Fnac for the pre-order of Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is already available for pre-order, notably at Fnac where you can earn € 10 on your loyalty account. For that, there is nothing simpler. If this is not already the case, you just have to create an Fnac account and take the card that goes with it.





Once it’s done, just pre-order the game as normal, on the platform of your choice. PS4, PS5 or Xbox. Knowing that for the latter, it is the same version for the Xbox One as for the Xbox Series X. And also know that there is for each version a Deluxe edition which includes an annual pass.

Once the pre-order has been placed, all you have to do is wait for the game to be released. Once you have received it, your Fnac loyalty account will be credited with € 10, which you can reuse for a subsequent order. And on top of that, if you pre-order the game, you’ll get a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack, complete with an M4 carbine, Uzi submachine gun, 870 shotgun, and RPK light machine gun.

