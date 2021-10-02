President Rodrigo Duterte announces his next retirement from politics

“Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from politics.” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Saturday, October 2, his next retirement from political life after having unexpectedly renounced the vice-presidency, leaving the way open for his daughter to eventually succeed him as head of the country.

The outgoing president remains almost as popular, according to polls, as when he won the presidential election in 2016 by promising, in particular, to end the scourge of drugs in the country. However, the Constitution prohibits him from running for a second six-year term, following a ballot that is expected to attract more than 60 million voters.

“The dominant feeling (…) among Filipinos is that I am not qualified and that would be breaking the Constitution” than running for vice-president, said Rodrigo Duterte, 76. The authoritarian leader did not specify when he intended to quit political life.





He also did not mention who he wanted to succeed him as president. Many speculate on the candidacy of Sara Duterte-Carpio, his daughter, mayor of the city of Davao and who belongs to another party, currently the best placed in the polls. If she were elected to the highest office, she could help protect her father from criminal proceedings in his country but also from those brought against him by the International Criminal Court.