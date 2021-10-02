price, release date, photo, design, colors, technical sheet, all the info

With the iPhone 14, Apple will finally offer a major evolution of its smartphones, which are undergoing a major design overhaul and will for the first time be equipped with a 48 MP photo sensor. Another novelty, a non-Pro iPhone will be entitled to its large screen Max version.

The iPhone 13 has only recently been available, but we already know a lot about its successor, the iPhone 14, which is the subject of several leaks. It must be said that Apple works on the development of its devices well upstream and that between the sources within Apple itself, at its suppliers and on the production lines, the leakers have a blast and manage to get reliable information months before product launches. Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 series.

❌ Will there be an iPhone 14 Mini?

According to initial information, Apple would not be planning an iPhone 14 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is considered a commercial failure by the Cupertino company, which launched an iPhone 13 Mini because its development was already well advanced. Lovers of compact format should look to the SE range, which should be retained.

On the other hand, Apple should reconstitute its range and still offer four different models. The iPhone 14 would be the gateway to the series, and we would also be entitled to a larger iPhone 14 Max but with almost the same technical sheet. Then the iPhone 14 Pro will bring improvements on the photo and the video, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come to increase the size of the diagonal of the iPhone 14 Pro.

💰 How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

Still relevant to Apple’s plans and intentions, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the brand plans to offer the lowest price ever for a full-size iPhone. Which overlaps with what we mentioned previously: he speaks here of the iPhone 14 Max. Until then, the Max models were reserved for the iPhone Pro. Kuo quotes the US $ 900 figure for this reference, which would result in a price of 1029 euros in France after conversion and addition of VAT.

For the exact details of the prices, it is still too early to say. Especially since we do not really know how the crisis of component shortages will evolve in the coming months. Certain suppliers, particularly of semiconductors, have already indicated that they will charge a price increase. Apple could pass these additional costs on to the final price of its iPhones.

🗓️When is the iPhone 14 released?

Except in exceptional circumstances (such as the pandemic for the iPhone 12 in 2020), Apple still respects the same schedule with a presentation of its new iPhones at the start of the school year, in the during the month of september. Pre-orders are open immediately and the devices are available on the market a week later.

📱What design changes for the iPhone 14?

It’s been a few years since the iPhone has stagnated in terms of design, without any real major evolution iteration after iteration. Apple should finally thoroughly review the design of its mobiles with the iPhone 14. According to a report by JPMorgan Chase, titanium would replace steel for the chassis of the iPhone 14 Pro. As strong as steel, this material has the advantage of being lighter and could help reduce the weight of the devices. Apple is reportedly developing a chemical solution to protect this material, which can be prone to scratches. The Cupertino company already uses titanium, which is more expensive than steel, on its Apple Watches.

But the main revolution should come from the removal of the famous notch. In any case, this is what Ming-Chi Kuo and the leaker Jon Prosser claim. Reduced in width on the iPhone 13, it should finally completely disappear. The notch would be replaced by a punch integrated into the screen, like it’s been done on Android for a few years. The front camera would be housed there, while the TrueDepth sensors useful in particular for the proper functioning of Face ID would be positioned under the slab of the iPhone 14. A priori, only the iPhone 14 Pro would benefit from this development, while the iPhone 14 could keep the ‘notch.

The iPhone 14 would also say goodbye to the prominent photo block on the back. To do this, Apple would increase the thickness of the mobile, which would allow better integration of the sensors, which tended to exceed on the last generations, being able to even prevent placing its iPhone completely flat on the back panel, which will be protected by glass protection. The volume knobs on the edge would become circular, and the port of lightning charge should be present again rather than a USB-C port, despite pressure from the European Union on this subject.





We talk about it regularly, the apple brand is working on a fingerprint reader under the screen to revive TouchID and offer another biometric authentication solution to its users than Face ID. This technology should ultimately be absent from the iPhone 14 and may be available on the iPhone 15.

📺What screen size for the iPhone 14?

If four models are expected, Apple’s offer will be very clear when it comes to the screen on series mobiles. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro would have a panel of 6.1 inch, and the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max have a screen with a diagonal of 6.7 inch.

All will be equipped with an OLED panel, but not necessarily the same technology. The iPhone 14 Pro would be entitled like the iPhone 13 Pro to an LTPO screen with refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the iPhone 14 would still not be upgraded and would settle for LTPS stuck at 60Hz.

🚀What performance can I expect from the iPhone 14?

Small disappointment for the iPhone 14, Apple should not offer a chip engraved in a fineness of 3nm. Its supplier TSMC is behind in its usual schedule which makes it impossible to SoC A16 Bionic 3nm in September 2022. Normally, the Taiwanese cross-country skier finishes developing his nodes in the spring, April or May. But the next generation will have to wait until the second half of the year this time around. Suddenly, the first smartphones equipped with a 3nm chip will be Android, via Qualcomm’s SoC which will succeed the Snapdragon 895, expected at the end of the year.

The A16 Bionic will be based on an architecture in 4nm, compared to 5nm + for the A15 Bionic. We expect meager improvements in the number of transistors and their density, but we can see changes in the processor cores. As a reminder, the CPU of Apple chips have six cores: two more powerful for the heaviest tasks and four more modest for basic tasks. On the A14 and A15 Bionic, the codenamed Firestorm and Icestorm cores were in charge. The A16 Bionic will upgrade to Avalanche (x2) and Blizzard (x4) cores. As usual, we should see a performance gain of around 20% compared to the previous generation.

🔋iPhone 14: what autonomy?

Autonomy has long been the big black point of iPhone. But by dint of software optimizations and by integrating higher capacity batteries, Apple has managed to significantly improve the endurance of its phones on the latest versions. So much so that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is considered a champion of autonomy in the mobile market today.

The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max can be expected to also enjoy a very good autonomy, their size allowing them to be fitted with larger accumulators. The more compact models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, should last less but still offer good battery life, similar to that of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, or even greater if the 4nm engraving of the A16 Bionic allows reduce energy consumption.

📸Will the iPhone 14 be a good camera phone?

After the design review, another Apple site with the iPhone 14 would be the camera. We are talking about a 48 MP main module, against 12 MP currently and for ages. We imagine that a 48 MP mode will be offered to shoot photos in very high definition, for professionals who want to edit or print photos and zoom far into the image without losing quality. But the iPhone 14 will probably take pictures at 12 MP by default and use pixel-binning technology to merge four adjacent pixels into one bigger one and thus capture more information and light for sharper shots and luminous.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 will no longer need pixels as large as those used on the latest models. They measure 1.7 microns on the iPhone 12 and 13, 1.9 microns on the iPhone 13 Pro, and should drop to 1.25 microns on the iPhone 14.

For the rest, the iPhone 14 would retain an ultra-wide-angle module to complete the photo setup, while the iPhone 14 Pro will also be accompanied by a telephoto lens capable of optical zoom (potentially with periscope lens) and a LiDAR radar. Some improvements are expected on these various sensors, but we do not have precise information on this subject for the moment.

⚙️ iOS 16: what’s new with the release of the iPhone 14?

Like the iPhone 13s, iOS 15 hasn’t really revolutionized the interface or functionality of the mobile operating system. And as for phones, the real change is expected to come in September 2022 with iOS 16, which is expected to show. much more “disruptive”. We can also bet that a good number of iPhones which are starting to get old will not be supported for a hardware incompatibility.

We won’t have to wait until the start of the 2022 school year to learn more about Apple’s software ambitions with this new update since most of the new features should be officially presented at the Worldwide Developers Conference, an annual event that is traditionally held in June.