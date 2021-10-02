Prime Audiences: The elimination of Moussa in “Dance with the stars” on TF1 beaten by a short head by the series “César Wagner” on France 2

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 continued to broadcast the new season of “Dance with the stars”. In this eleventh season, presented by Camille Combal, viewers will find celebrities – they were thirteen at the start – who will set foot on the floor. Last week, the program attracted 3,802,000 viewers and 20.7% of the audience.

Moussa Niang who left the show, the former participant of Koh-Lanta bows during the three-way face-to-face meeting in the final against Vaimalama Chaves (saved by the jury) and Jean-Baptiste Maunier ( saved by the public).