    Prime Audiences: The elimination of Moussa in “Dance with the stars” on TF1 beaten by a short head by the series “César Wagner” on France 2

    Entertainment


    Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 continued to broadcast the new season of “Dance with the stars”. In this eleventh season, presented by Camille Combal, viewers will find celebrities – they were thirteen at the start – who will set foot on the floor. Last week, the program attracted 3,802,000 viewers and 20.7% of the audience.

    Moussa Niang who left the show, the former participant of Koh-Lanta bows during the three-way face-to-face meeting in the final against Vaimalama Chaves (saved by the jury) and Jean-Baptiste Maunier ( saved by the public).


    Caesar Wagner
    20.7% market share

    4,221,000 viewers


    Dance with the stars
    20.2% market share

    4,023,000 viewers


    NCIS
    11.6% market share

    2,441,000 viewers


    Pale Rider, the lonely rider
    10.3% market share

    2,006,000 viewers


    The Sébastien years
    3.8% market share

    680,000 viewers


    Hatred
    3.1% market share

    648,000 viewers


    Action investigation
    3% market share

    574,000 viewers


    Fantômas vs. Scotland Yard
    2.8% market share


    555,000 viewers


    Do I have an Arletty face?
    2.1% market share

    387,000 viewers


    Colette
    1.7% market share

    339,000 viewers


    The lost treasures of Egypt
    1.5% market share

    326,000 viewers


    The lethal Weapon
    1.4% market share

    298,000 viewers


    Large families: life in XXL
    1.3% market share

    262,000 viewers


    Customs under close surveillance
    1.1% market share

    239,000 viewers


    Profiling
    1.1% market share

    239,000 viewers


    The Simpsons
    1% market share

    212,000 viewers


    Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès: the great investigation
    1.7% market share

    34,900 viewers


    Kung Fu Panda 2
    1.4% market share

    28,000 viewers

