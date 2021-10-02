More

    Prince Harry: these new revelations that could thrill the royal family

    Penny Junor confided in the columns of The Sun this Friday, October 1. The royal expert has indicated that Prince Harry may disclose the identity of the member of the royal family whom he accuses of racism in his memoirs.

    Will he dare? In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife announced their intention to leave the royal family. While the couple now live in the United States, they gave a truth interview to Oprah Winfrey last March. In it, they had chained the revelations more shocking than the others. Indeed, Meghan Markle had taken this opportunity to mention the racism of which little Archie would have been a victim before his birth. “There were concerns about how dark her skin would be“, she explained before asserting that she did not wish to reveal the identity of the person concerned because that would be “too damaging“. For her part, Elizabeth II quickly reacted by saying:”The problems highlighted, in particular those linked to racism, are worrying. Although some versions may vary, we take this very seriously and will discuss it with the family in private.“. If one thought that this story had been put aside, it would appear that this was not completely the case. According to Penny Junor, a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex would be ready to deliver the name of the person behind the racist remarks. “Publishers are going to want bang for their buck, like naming this so-called racist, ” she told The Sun this Friday, October 1. Will Prince Harry dare to make this revelation in his memoirs to be published in 2022?

    New bombs? Last July, Prince Harry surprised the royal family once again by announcing that he intended to publish his memoir. In these, the husband of Meghan Markle should chain the secrets but also the revelations. Indeed, it seems that Prince William’s brother wants to focus on the death of his mother, Lady Diana. “He’s researching his mother’s life, so he’s going to talk about his parents’ marriage, the breakup, the adventures, ” first told Penny Judor. Subsequently, the royal expert clarified that this information could be “incredibly damaging to his father and Camilla. Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen”. This project has thrilled the Windsors since it was first announced. In addition, Prince Harry’s publishing house has already made him a substantial advance since he has received no less than £ 15million (Editor’s note: 17 million euros). A sum which should encourage the husband of Meghan Markle to give himself up without language … until betraying his relatives?

    Prince Harry: why does he want to write his memoirs?

    With his memoirs, Prince Harry wishes “highlight the many caps that I have been able to wear over the years “, he confided in a press release. These will be the opportunity for him to tell his story. “I hope that by telling my story – the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we all have a lot more in common than we realize “, he clarified before asserting that he does not intend to write them as “the prince that I have been since birth and not as the man that I have become”, he concluded. A project eagerly awaited by the British and which may well be talked about.

