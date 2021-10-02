Project L: Fighting game news from the makers of League of Legends coming soon!

Announced in October 2019 on the occasion of Riot Games’ 10 in, the Project L fighting game is still very mysterious. But according to the founder of Radiant Entertainment, we will soon have news of this long awaited title by fans of Riot and followers of VS Fighting.

Project L is currently being kept toasty by Riot Games and Radiant Entertainment. The latest information is not certain, but indicated a beta that wouldn’t start until next year. But things seem to be accelerating since Tom “inkblotSRK” Cannon, Founder of Radiant Entertainment, responded to a Reddit post in which a user asked when we could possibly hear from the development. In his response, Tom Cannon said: “towards the end of November”. The appointment is therefore made, even if one should probably not expect very precise dates concerning the beta and the release of the game. In any case, this will allow us to know more about the fighting game, under development for two years, and to have maybe some gameplay footage.





