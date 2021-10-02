Protests in Bahrain against the new Israeli embassy

Demonstrators protested Friday October 1 in Bahrain against the opening of an Israeli embassy, ​​the day after the inauguration of the diplomatic representation in Manama by the head of Israeli diplomacy.

Read alsoVoices in Iraq are rising for normalization with Israel

Waving Bahraini and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted “Death to Israel” and “No to the Israeli Embassy in Bahrain“. Police used tear gas to disperse small gatherings across this tiny Gulf country. No arrests have been reported. As part of an unprecedented visit for an Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid on Thursday inaugurated Israel’s first embassy in Bahrain, a year after the signing under Washington’s aegis of an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.





Read alsoFirst commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel arrives in Tel Aviv

On September 15, 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Gulf countries to normalize their relations with Israel. Morocco and Sudan then followed suit. The Palestinians then denounced a “stab in the back“And a betrayal of”arab consensusMaking the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the sine qua non for the normalization of relations with the Hebrew state.

To see also – Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “Two-state solution is best”, says Biden