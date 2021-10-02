PSG: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Sunday 03 October 2021, the Stade Rennais welcomes Paris Saint-Germain from 1:00 p.m., at Roazhon Park. On which channel will this meeting of the 9th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What will be the team compositions of Bruno Genesio and Mauricio Pochettino? What is the Ligue 1 schedule for the day? We tell you everything you need to know before the kick-off of Rennes – PSG!





Paris Saint-Germain is visiting Stade Rennais, Roazhon Park, on the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1. Thanks to its eight victories in eight games, the capital club is leading the standings with 24 points and nine steps ahead of Racing Club de Lens. Winners last weekend in Montpellier at the Parc des Princes (2-0) thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler, Mauricio Pochettino’s training won Tuesday against Manchester City (2-0) as part of the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League on the achievements of Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain meet a thirteenth Breton club. Held in check in Bordeaux (1-1), Bruno Genesio’s SRFC won Thursday on the field of Vitesse Arnhem, during the second day of the group stage of the Europa League.

Rennes team lineup – PSG

Stade Rennais cannot count on Jérémy Doku, injured in the thigh, and Lovro Majer, injured in the hip. Paris Saint-Germain continue to compose without the Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos, whose first steps are delayed after his calf injury. Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler are sick. Absent for more than a year for a knee injury, Juan Bernat could make his comeback.





Stade Rennais, the probable team composition of Bruno Genesio: Gomis – Traoré, Badé, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait – Laborde, Guirassy, ​​Sulemana.

PSG, the probable team composition of Mauricio Pochettino: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Verratti, Gueye, Paredes – Di Maria, Mbappé, Neymar.







Stade Rennais – PSG: on which channel?

The Rennes – PSG match will be broadcast live streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 1:00 p.m. To watch the match between Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain, you will have no other solution than to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer. While the vagueness is still present for the TV rights of the L1, at the moment it is Canal + and Amazon Prime Video which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for the 2021-2022 season. To watch Rennes – PSG in streaming and legally, there is only one possibility for France: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video offers. We tell you more below.

Score Rennes – PSG

Impossible for you to see the match live on TV or in streaming? Even less to be at Roazhon Park? So follow the Stade Rennais – PSG score in our Live Match section. Goals, cards, changes … follow the game minute by minute and never miss the match between Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To watch 100% of Ligue 1 this season, you will need to subscribe to two subscriptions: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous Sunday match at 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for two matches: Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Another possible solution for everyone (subscribers or not to Free), is to download the Free application “Ligue 1 Uber Eats”. You won’t be able to see Ligue 1 games live, but you will have access to the best action and goals live. Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Sunday, October 03, 2021. Here is the full TV program: