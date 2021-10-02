PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino drops the verdict for the return of Sergio Ramos!

Football – PSG
Since his arrival at PSG, Sergio Ramos has not played a single minute under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. While he has returned to training, the former Real Madrid captain is not yet ready for Rennes, as the Parisian technician announced at a press conference.
At the end of the contract on June 30, Sergio ramos is committed freely and free of charge in favor of PSG. But while he had not left behind his injury problems, the ex-captain of the Real Madrid has not yet been able to play a game with his new club. Back to training, but individually, Sergio Ramos will have to wait a little longer before wearing the jersey of the PSG for the first time.
“We are not going to give the date of his return, but he continues to work”
Present at a press conference this Saturday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino announced that Sergio ramos was not ready to play this weekend against the Rennais Stadium this Saturday afternoon. “If Sergio Ramos will be in the group for the trip to Rennes? Currently not. It’s a day-to-day evolution. We will see when the right moment will be, today we will not give the date of his return, but he continues to work ”, said the coach of PSG.