PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino drops the verdict for the return of Sergio Ramos!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 2, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. by AD

Since his arrival at PSG, Sergio Ramos has not played a single minute under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. While he has returned to training, the former Real Madrid captain is not yet ready for Rennes, as the Parisian technician announced at a press conference.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Sergio ramos is committed freely and free of charge in favor of PSG. But while he had not left behind his injury problems, the ex-captain of the Real Madrid has not yet been able to play a game with his new club. Back to training, but individually, Sergio Ramos will have to wait a little longer before wearing the jersey of the PSG for the first time.

“We are not going to give the date of his return, but he continues to work”