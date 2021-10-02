PSG: Ramos still injured, a joke that lasts too long …

The Spaniard is still recovering and PSG fans are getting impatient. He has not played a single game of the season …

If the signing of Sergio Ramos, before that of Messi, aroused enthusiasm in Paris, the constant injuries of the former Merengue ended up worrying PSG fans. Since arriving in the French capital in July, the former Real Madrid captain has yet to wear his new shirt and no one can give an exact date for the Spain international’s return yet.





Sergio Ramos first suffered from muscle pain at the end of July, which pushed him to the sidelines throughout the preseason and the first Ligue 1 games. PSG had initially indicated that he would return after the international break in September. However, a new injury, this time to the calf, sent him back to the infirmary.

So far, PSG have not been able to confirm in a medical report the exact date of the return of their defender and his presence this weekend against Rennes is almost impossible. Although Ramos’ goal is to play as soon as possible, Mauricio Pochettino and the medical staff are not willing to take any risks and will not give him playing time until he is 100% recovered from his injury at the calf.