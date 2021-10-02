PSG – Real football: Ancelotti launches the seduction operation for Mbappé

Again and again at the end of the contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé continues to interest Real Madrid for next season.

Last summer, the world champion almost left the club in the French capital. In any case, it was his will, even if he never officially announced his desire to let go of PSG to join Real Madrid. But knowing that the Spanish club never takes action without the green light from its target, and that the Merengue multiplied the offers in the final sprint of the transfer window last August, up to 200 million euros, the doubt about Mbappé’s desires no longer exists. Blocked by Paris, who imperatively wanted to align his magic trio with Messi and Neymar during this 2021-2022 exercise in order to aim for the European coronation in the Champions League, the French international accepted his fate.

Rumors are already coming back for Mbappé

Author of a very good start to the season, the 22-year-old star has once again shown his advantage against Manchester City in the Champions League this week (2-0). With an assist for Leo Messi, author at the same time of his first goal in the jersey of PSG, Mbappé has already put everyone in his pocket. But only for a few weeks, because with the arrival of the new year, rumors will quickly return to Mbappé… And they have even returned!

“He will one day play for Real”

Since Karim Benzema lit a new fuse in the columns of the newspaper L’Equipe this Saturday. “Kylian said it himself. He wants to see something else. He will play for Real one day. I do not know when. But he will come. It’s just a matter of time “, admitted Mbappé’s teammate in the France team. A media release that caused a lot of noise in Madrid. So much so that Carlo Ancelotti could not dodge questions about Mbappé during the press conference before Real’s game at Espanyol on Sunday.





“Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world”

Invited to express himself on the words of Benzema, the Italian coach launched a sentence far from harmless. “That Mbappé take advantage of these words from Benzema, because Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world”, dropped Ancelotti with a big smile. What to ignite the powders. Anyway, Mbappé will appreciate all these messages from Madrid, where the seduction operation is indeed launched to finish convincing the French. Which will not be too much, when we know that Manchester City plans to recruit Mbappé during the next winter transfer window, while Real are simply planning to offer him a pre-contract to make him come free in August 2022. Let the battle begin !