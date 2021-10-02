Qataris at the polls for an unprecedented ballot

Voters are invited to choose 30 out of 45 members of the Majlis al-Shura, an advisory body with little power.

The Qataris elect on Saturday 2 October the majority of the members of their legislative body, an unprecedented ballot which should not however change the balance of power in this rich Gulf country, ruled by the ruling family of Al-Thani, where political parties remain prohibited.

Voters are invited to choose 30 out of 45 members of the Majlis al-Shura, an advisory body with little power. Until then, all the members of this council were appointed by Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al-Thani. The Shura Council will be able to propose laws, approve the budget or even dismiss ministers, prerogatives that it did not have before. But the all-powerful emir, who will appoint the other 15 members, will have a right of veto.

The holding of this election, provided for by the 2004 Constitution but postponed several times, takes place when the country is in the spotlight. One year before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the authorities believe that organizing these elections “Will attract positive attention” about the country, says Luciano Zaccara, Gulf specialist at the University of Qatar. “It’s a way of showing that they are going in the right direction, that they want more political participation”, he adds.





2.5 million inhabitants, including 330,000 Qataris

But experts aren’t expecting a turning point either. Posters showing the candidates, all dressed in traditional Qatari clothing, have flourished in cities across the country. A few political rallies also took place. On state television, formatted spots were preferred to heated debates. The 284 candidates (including only 28 women) had to be approved by the powerful Interior Ministry, which based itself on a whole series of criteria, including age, character or criminal record. Candidates were also required to notify the ministry in advance of their campaign events, as well as the names of all those who would speak.

The majority of the 2.5 million inhabitants of Qatar, the world’s largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas, are foreigners and therefore cannot vote. Among the 330,000 Qataris, only the descendants of inhabitants already citizens of the country in 1930 have the right to vote and to stand as candidates, automatically disqualifying families naturalized since. Members of the important al-Mourra tribe were thus excluded from these elections, sparking heated debates on social networks.

Candidates run in constituencies based on where their family or tribe lived in the 1930s. According to diplomatic sources, internal votes have already been held to determine who to elect in constituencies. Due to the small number of candidates in his constituency, a voter claims on condition of anonymity that the vote is already appearing “Quite clear”. “This is a new process and we are still figuring out what (voting) means for us “, he says.

The Qataris have already lent themselves to the electoral exercise, having already voted in the past during constitutional reforms or local elections. Polling stations open at 8 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT) and close at 6 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT), with results expected in the evening.