Quinté +, Friday at Vincennes (R-1). Lilian Durantet in the race

Lilian Durantet (photo) will be present in Vincennes on Friday to drive his boarder FLYING BRICKELL (307) in the Quinté + Prix Austria. He gave his impressions to our journalist Stéphane Davy:





“He came to my house this year. The horse had been castrated in the spring. However, he suffered from an infection after his castration. So I had to take care of him for a month or two before the summer. first outing under my training, in July, we wanted to see his behavior on the grass, he did not displease me even if with his great paces, he was not comfortable in the turns, on this small ring. Then he ran to Divonne-les-Bains, where he made a mistake in the first turn, but that day we were going there with the aim of making other adjustments because it remains special, especially when starting . However, he concluded well on this outing. And, the last time at Parilly, it was a target race. He lived up to our expectations by winning brilliantly. Once he is launched, it must be allowed to unfold. It is voluntary but it must not be rushed. It must be allowed to happen and not jerk off. It is a train horse. . He can go to the front of the race because he will be at a disadvantage if the race is played on a point. He travels well. The horse stayed at best. I let myself be tempted by this engagement at Vincennes. Its owners weren’t against my driving it. The horse would have been better on the Grande Piste, but I don’t think the small Vincennes track will bother him. I will remain vigilant at the start. Then, once he’s in the action, he’s got rhythm. I judge him to be late in earnings. I think he has a good chance to defend. As long as he sets off properly. I dread in priority his contemporaries, the “F”. Then, we will continue to target the rope rings on the left because it is not a right-handed person. His owners are also planning to run him under the saddle in the area. “