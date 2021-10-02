Quinté + of Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Longchamp: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Longchamp, the Prix du Cadran. Departure at 3.15 p.m. 13 starters. Group I. 4,000 meters. Thoroughbreds aged 4 and over. The Arc de Triomphe weekend is underway with this quinté run over 4,000 meters, this Prix du Cadran being one of the most beautiful world events reserved for stayers.

Recent winner of a Group I at Goodwood, the 9 Trueshan crosses the Channel for the first time. The distance will also be a discovery for him, as he has never exceeded the distance of 3200 meters. But the form and the aptitude for the very flexible tracks (it will be raining all weekend) clearly plead in its favor in this very good race.

The land will also be to the liking of 13 Bubble Smart, who climbs one by one the steps of glory and whose limits are unknown. This mare coming out of big handicaps will be better here than a foil.

Our last minute, the 7 Stradivarius, is the most capped at the start of this classic. With two Gold Cups in his pocket, he is a distance specialist, deemed worthy last year to take part in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, where he finished 7th. With Lanfranco Dettori, he will finish at the finish, that’s (almost) certain.





In search of a speculative outsider, it is advisable to dwell on the candidacy of the 3 Max La Fripouille. At nine, he ran with his children, so to speak. The rain will do its business. He is an excellent finisher capable of holding an allowance.

The predictions:

9. Trueshan

13. Bubble Smart

7. Stradivarius

12. Princess Zoe

6. Skazino

10. Call The Wind

3. Max La Fripouille

The last minute :

7. Stradivarius

Results for Thursday 30 September at Auteuil:

The favorite of RTL remains at the gates of the quinté (6th) won by the last minute. The selection indicates the Tiercé.

