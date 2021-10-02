Ramos, Kurzawa, Draxler … the medical point before Rennes!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Four days after its great victory in the Champions League against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes (2-0), Paris Saint-Germain is preparing to move on the lawn of the Stade Rennais on behalf of the 9th day of Ligue 1 A beautiful poster for Parisians who will want to chain a ninth success in a row in the league, before seeing part of the group fly away for the selection matches. In the meantime, the club has just delivered its traditional medical point.

Three players will therefore be missing, as the press release indicates: Sergio Ramos, still in the recovery phase with the group, as well as Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler, sick. For the rest, Mauricio Pochettino should therefore benefit from an almost complete group for the match on the lawn of Rhoazhon Park.



