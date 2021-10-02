RC Lens – Mercato: Kalimuendo explains how Racing beat Atalanta

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the top 10 most used players by Franck Haise

Arnaud Kalimuendo was the hero of RC Lens’s victory against Stade de Reims (2-0) last night. The lively striker had already been very good during the blood and gold success in Marseille (3-2) on Sunday, opening up breaches in the Marseille rearguard with his speed. After yesterday’s match, he explained to Lensois.com why he preferred to return to Artois this summer, on loan from PSG, while other clubs like Atalanta Bergamo were watching him.

“The summer has been very eventful! There were a lot of requests, especially in Italy. I wanted to stay in Ligue 1 because I thought that I had not yet accomplished everything in this championship. I listened to the offers but my heart told me instead to stay in France. There was also the question of the language, then when I saw that Lens was still there, I said to myself: “Why go elsewhere? “After the match in Reims with PSG (0-2, August 29), I felt that it was going to be difficult to find playing time with the returns. Coming back to Lens saves me from needing this adaptation time that is sometimes necessary in a new club. When you play with players you know, it’s easier. On the second goal this Friday, I knew that “Flo” (Sotoca) was going to put in the right mix. “

Great victory for the team before the international break #FVS👀 pic.twitter.com/JubVdtZuTY

