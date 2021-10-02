Reader-testers: apply to test the Philips Fidelio L3 headset

2

In partnership with Philips, Digital offers 10 of its readers to review the Philips Fidelio L3 wireless over-ear headphones. After several weeks of testing, candidates will share their opinions and impressions on the site.

Philips Fidelio L3



Cobra Cobra 249.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 249.99

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 299.04

Darty.com Darty.com 349.99



Son-Video.com Son-Video.com 354.90 How the price table works

For the start of the 2021 school year, Philips is offering 10 of our readers the opportunity to test its brand new Philips Fidelio L3 headphones, a wireless over-ear headphones with a closed-back design offering complete sound immersion. At the cutting edge of technology, it allows you to enjoy an optimal listening volume in all circumstances thanks to its adaptive noise reduction (ANC) system associated with internal and external microphones to filter out unwanted sounds. Hi-Res Audio certified, it supports audio codecs for Android and iOS. Taking advantage of a leading design with quality materials, it is a very comfortable model with memory foam shell pads capable of adapting to any body type. In addition to touch controls to manage music listening and phone calls, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice recognition systems. In use, the Fidelio L3, which relies on a Bluetooth 5.1 connection for wireless listening, can also be connected to high-end hi-fi equipment via a supplied cable. A design model that offers autonomy varying from 32 to 38 hours.