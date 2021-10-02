Real Madrid – Mercato: a PSG legend signed before Mbappé?

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

The soap opera Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 22 years old) at Real Madrid will never really be closed. Even when you least expect it, the Spanish press revel in the idea of ​​relaunching the subject for the summer transfer window. Todo Fichajes, since it is about him, took care of it via a certain Edinson Cavani (34 years old)!

According to the Spanish media, specializing in transfers, Real Madrid would be interested in the hypothesis of relaunching the top scorer in the history of PSG in the winter transfer window. The idea would be to have him sign a loan by taking over the entire salary he receives at Manchester United, where his contract expires in June 2022.

“Beyond this period, the Merengue’s aim is to sign Haaland and Mbappé but the idea of ​​bringing Cavani is real,” explain our colleagues. Discussions between Real Madrid and Manchester United have taken place and are continuing. The Uruguayan is even the first option for this winter after the shortcomings noted in attack against Sheriff Tiraspol in C1. “