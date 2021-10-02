Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: Benzema still flirt with Mbappé and sends a strong signal to Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club Rea Madrid: top 10 top scorers in history

There are only more for Karim Benzema (33 years old). Asked yesterday by Téléfoot, Didier Deschamps placed the Real Madrid striker as the favorite for the next Ballon d’Or given his last season more than completed. The main interested party, for his part, was interviewed in The Team of the day confirmed that he was thinking of the ultimate reward in the back of his mind.

“You have to think about it when you have ambition,” he said. But it doesn’t have to be an obsession that refocuses you on yourself, on saying that you absolutely have to shine individually and score goals for yourself. If you have to win it, it’s for who you are, what you show on the pitch, what I do. The previous ten, twelve years, there were only Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They were at such a level that hardly anyone could bother them. The situation has changed. Many players have put themselves in value without being above. “

About that same Messi, with whom he shares the record of 17 seasons with at least one Champions League goal, Benzema sent a strong message in addition to his 72 achievements in the competition. “Out of this total, I only scored one goal from the penalty spot last Tuesday. I overtake Raul (71 goals), who is a living legend in Madrid, he continued. Succeeding in all this with Real makes me “serious” happy (he scored 12 goals with Lyon and 60 with Madrid)! It makes you want to push, especially when you know that I put 71 goals in the Champions League in the game. These numbers speak for themselves. “

Finally, the Real Madrid striker again dredged Kylian Mbappé for the transfer window: “He said it himself. He wants to see something else. He will play for Real one day. I do not know when. But he will come. It’s just a matter of time. “





The front page of L’Équipe newspaper this Saturday, October 2. You can also find the magazine on newsstands

Read today’s edition> https://t.co/cbEFpWwf86 pic.twitter.com/fGWqFKH4G3 – THE TEAM (@the team) October 2, 2021