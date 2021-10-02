Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: Haaland ready to dismiss Raiola to sign for a club?

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the complete list of Merengues

The Mbappé soap opera having more or less reached its conclusion with his signing at the end of the season at Real Madrid, here comes his successor: the Haaland soap opera! At the latest news, the great Norwegian striker was close to PSG, which would be ready to grant him a monstrous salary to make him the successor of Kylian Mbappé. Paris in pole position? This is not the version of the Spanish press!

For her, if the Qataris club have indeed made a better financial proposal, Real Madrid are the only club Haaland wants to play for. He doesn’t want to go to Paris, Manchester City or Chelsea. The Merengue aura attracts him more than the wages promised in France or England. The Norwegian is so determined to sign at Real that he would be ready to dismiss his agent, Mino Raiola, who has a fresh relationship with Florentino Pérez and who prefers to see him go to the highest bidder in order to recoup a better commission. In this case, it is his father, Al-Inge Haaland, who would be responsible for negotiating his arrival at the Bernabeu side.

Haaland da el “sí” al Real Madrid, pero hay un problema en su fichaje https://t.co/cIM5RQTOo2

– Bernabéu Digital (@BernabeuDgt) October 2, 2021