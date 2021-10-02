More

    Real Madrid, Stade Rennais: Ancelotti perfectionist with Camavinga

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

    A goal for his first match, an assist against Inter Milan for his first shock in C1: Eduardo Camavinga makes a great debut with Real Madrid. Debut that Carlo Ancelotti underlined in a press conference this Saturday, on the eve of the trip to Espanyol Barcelona. But, as an old man, the Italian technician also recalled that he had serious areas for progress.

    “He has integrated very well, he has a very good personality, he has great qualities,” said Ancelotti. But he must progress. In positioning, for example, it can do even better. But that’s normal, he’s very young (18 years old). He has great qualities, he has given the team energy back, and that’s a good thing. “

    Ancelotti wants to see Camavinga continue to progress

    Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti congratulated Eduardo Camavinga for the energy he brought to the Merengue group but also for his promising debut. But he thinks he still has to progress logically in many areas.


    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThis match between a Bugatti Veyron and a Bugatti Chiron turned into humiliation
    Next articleFlorent Pagny: his very particular theory on celebrity old age

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC