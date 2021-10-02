Real Madrid, Stade Rennais: Ancelotti perfectionist with Camavinga

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

A goal for his first match, an assist against Inter Milan for his first shock in C1: Eduardo Camavinga makes a great debut with Real Madrid. Debut that Carlo Ancelotti underlined in a press conference this Saturday, on the eve of the trip to Espanyol Barcelona. But, as an old man, the Italian technician also recalled that he had serious areas for progress.

“He has integrated very well, he has a very good personality, he has great qualities,” said Ancelotti. But he must progress. In positioning, for example, it can do even better. But that’s normal, he’s very young (18 years old). He has great qualities, he has given the team energy back, and that’s a good thing. “

Carlo Ancelotti totally under the spell of Eduardo Camavinga! Https: //t.co/17aOAq2Yys – Foot Mercato (@footmercato) October 2, 2021