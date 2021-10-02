Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid test: appetite well controlled

If you missed our first try of the model, allow us to (re) do the introductions. The Arkana is a coupe SUV in the compact class. Better still: it’s the first of its kind outside of premium brands, which means that it currently has no direct competitors.

Misleading

But don’t let its plunging line fool you: the Arkana offers generous interior space and a family-sized trunk, although a little reduced in the hybrid version. Finally, the equipment is potentially very rich if we go upmarket.

Although Renault presents its Arkana as the most dynamic of its SUVs, we would describe it more as a balancing act. Indeed, it walks on a thread, while being certainly more engaging than the Captur and especially than the Kadjar, while always focusing mainly on comfort and driving pleasure.





Simple hybrid

The Arkana Hybrid receives a 1.6 petrol engine and an electric motor, delivering together 145 hp and 148 Nm. The 1.2 kWh battery is a reminder that we are dealing with a “simple” hybrid, not a plug-in system. With this hybrid engine, it is confirmed: the Arkana has the soul above all comfortable, but is not “soft” so far. Not that the engine is particularly fiery, even in Sport driving mode, but it shows great responsiveness. His secret? A very special auto gearbox, using technology from F1 which, roughly speaking, offers 10 gears. It’s very convincing, the gear changes are as fast as they are muffled, and the whole thing is as pleasant in active driving as in casting. And in the latter case, the box admirably serves the primary purpose of the Arkana hybrid.

Conso

This vocation is of course the economy. Already impressive in the Captur and the Mégane, the hybrid system is also at ease in the Arkana, as evidenced by the average of 4.7 l / 100 km recorded during a test on a mixed course, with a very anticipatory but realistic. Not bad at all, for what remains an SUV.

The Renault Arkana Hybrid in a few figures