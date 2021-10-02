Rennes football – SRFC: the ride is over, Genesio wants the skin of PSG

Winner of their eight matches in Ligue 1 this season, Paris Saint-Germain is currently achieving a full record in the league. His next opponent Bruno Genesio says he is impressed by this clear course. But the Stade Rennais coach intends to put the brakes on the Parisians on Sunday afternoon.

Some successes have been obtained in the snatch. But whatever, Paris Saint-Germain won all their Ligue 1 matches before Matchday 9. A faultless course not sufficiently valued in the eyes of Bruno Genesio, who wanted to underline the performance of his future opponent. But the applause did not last long. Indeed, the Stade Rennais coach intends to put an end to the success of the Parisians on Sunday (1 p.m.) at Roazhon Park.





” We will have to be 100% or more if we want to worry this PSG team and take the first points against them, warned the former coach of Olympique Lyonnais at a press conference. She is impressive. An eight out of eight in the league, it had only one addict in Bruges (1-1) but Bruges beat Leipzig (1-2) so it’s also a good team. They have had an exceptional run since the start of the season. “

“Drop their first points”

” We tend to be demanding with them but they still won nine of their ten games, it’s still quite exceptional, insisted Bruno Genesio. They have exceptional players, an exceptional team. But we are also capable of worrying them as we did last year (1-1, May 9). We will give everything on the field to worry them and bring down their first points. Less impressive, the Red and Black are also on a good dynamic after their victory on the field of Vitesse Arnhem (2-1) Thursday in the Conference League.