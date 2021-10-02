Roubaix – Van Aert: “My cyclo-cross experience will be useful to me”

the Team Jumbo-Visma unveiled its selection for the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix. The leader of the Dutch team – who has announced that his riders will wear a special jersey on Sunday for the 100th anniversary of Jumbo – will obviously be Wout Van Aert, one of the big favorites of this Hell of the North 2021. For his third participation in the northern event (13th in 2018 and 22nd in 2019), the great disappointment of World’s Championships will have strong teammates at his side, and in particular Mike Teunissen and Timo roosen, also capable of securing a good result. The other four selected riders are Dylan Groenewegen, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Edoardo Affini and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

Video – Will Wout Van Aert have digested his disappointment at the Worlds?





“I hope to end my season with satisfaction”

“It’s one of the most beautiful classics of the year, so you have to be motivated to run here “, declares Wout Van Aert on his team’s website. “I won’t really know how I am until the end of the race, when we have already had a difficult race behind us. I hope I have good legs on Sunday and that Mike Teunissen and I can play a part in the finale. Weather ? I hope it doesn’t rain because the race would be very dangerous then. On the other hand, my experience in cyclo-cross will perhaps be useful to me if the weather is bad. Recognition is always fun and important here, especially when testing gear. For me it is the most exciting training of the year. The sensations were good and I hope to end my season with satisfaction “, concludes the Belgian champion.

The Jumbo-Visma Team for Paris-Roubaix (Sunday October 3)

Edoardo Affini (ITA), Pascal Eenkhoorn (NED), Dylan Groenewegen (NED), Timo Roosen (NED), Mike Teunissen (NED), Wout Van Aert (BEL), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL)