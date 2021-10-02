route, favorites, weather, broadcast … The complete guide to the 2021 race

After a 2020 edition canceled due to Covid-19, Paris-Roubaix 2021 takes place on an unusual date in October. This is not the only innovation of this 118th edition of the “queen of the Classics”. The Hell of the North is indeed conjugated in the feminine, for the first time in its history.

An unprecedented date

The race takes place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 October, respectively for the women race and the men race. The date is surprising. Paris-Roubaix traditionally takes place in the first part of the season, in the heart of the period of Ardennes and Flandrian classics. But the coronavirus pandemic, which had already forced the cancellation of the 2019 edition, upset the schedule. Here is the Monument placed one week after the World Championships, and at the end of the season. That is more than two and a half years after the last edition.

A first female race with 17 cobbled sections, 30 for men

As has been the tradition since the mid-1970s, Paris-Roubaix will leave Compiègne to reach the Cité du Nord and its Vélodrome, for 257 kilometers of effort. The start of the day is relatively quiet and should allow the first daring to get to the front in the first 90 kilometers. The rest will be a whole different story.

30 sectors and 55 kilometers of cobblestones await the runners until the finish. The traditional Trouée d’Arenberg and Carrefour de l’Arbre will be on the program, as will the endless sector of Mons-en-Pévèle and its three kilometers of jolts and dangers. To underline the novelty, or rather the return, of the Hameau du Buat sector, which had not been used since 2016.

#ParisRoubaix, 118th edition

Sunday, 3rd October / Sunday 3 October

257.7 km

3⃣0⃣ cobbled sections / cobbled sectors (5⃣5⃣ km)

Take a look at this year’s route!

Here is the 2021 route of the Hell of the North! ⬇ ➡ More info / More info: https://t.co/lu7gJ4H9Tm pic.twitter.com/In6zHOdEr1 – Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) September 14, 2021

For the women’s race, the very first women’s Paris-Roubaix, the distance will be reduced, not the challenge it represents. The peloton will cover 116.4 kilometers and take 17 cobbled sectors from Denain, the starting town. If the runners escape the Trouée d’Arenberg, the Carrrefour de l’Arbre is definitely there.

#ParisRoubaixWomen , 1st edition

Saturday, 2nd October / Saturday 2 October

1⃣7⃣ cobbled sections / paved areas.

116.4 km Discover the route of the very first #ParisRoubaixWomen! ⬇

Here is the route of the first #ParisRoubaixWomen! ⬇ pic.twitter.com/KPERujqM9n

– Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) September 14, 2021

Van Aert, van der Pool, and the Dutch to watch

Who will succeed Philippe Gilbert, last winner in 2019? The Belgian from Lotto-Soudal will not be among the main favorites, even if his experience and his racing science can still allow him to stand out. Among the contenders for the rainbow jersey last Sunday in the road race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo – Visma) as Mathieu van der Pool (Alpecin-Fenix) disappointed. A charge of revenge on “la Dure des dures”? They will undoubtedly be the individuals most closely watched by the competition. Also be careful not to mark yourself too much, because there is no shortage of outsiders, from European champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), to new vice-world champion Dylan van Barle (INEOS Grenadiers), to Belgian Jasper Stuyven ( Trek-Segafredo), or to van der Pool’s teammate, Tim Merlier, not clumsy on the cobblestones.

In the French ranks, Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) has a real card to play to conclude a very good season. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) could also join in the fight, just like the classic specialist Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies).

For the women, it is difficult to draw a clear favorite as the race takes place for the first time. But the field does not lack prestige, while the best cyclists in the world will be at the start: the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos, the Italians Elisa Longo Borghini, the Briton Lizzie Deignan, the Danish Cecille Ludwig Uttrup, or the Tricolores. Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Jade Wiel or Juliette Labous.

‍♀️Saturday, the champions of the women’s peloton have a meeting with the Northern cobbles. Welcome to Hell! ‍♀️Saturday, the champions have an appointment on the cobblestones of the North. Welcome to Hell !#ParisRoubaixWomen pic.twitter.com/vtQEfROTFI – Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) September 27, 2021

Rain for guest

The Hell of the North should live up to its name on Sunday. For the first time since 2002, Paris-Roubaix is ​​expected to compete in the rain. In dry weather, the dust and the tempo are already painful enough torments. But the test of strength and skill that this race requires, when the pavement gets muddy and the runners’ faces turn brown, is second to none. Since Johan Museeuw’s victory 19 years ago, we have been waiting in the North for slippery roads and this damp coldness which chills the blood and reveals the heroes. Their time may be for this weekend.

The weather forecast forecasts temperatures around 15 degrees, continuous showers and even a few gusts of wind on Sunday. The female peloton should, him, pass between the drops the day before.

To be continued on France Télévisions

The 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix men will be to follow Sunday on France 3 from 12:55 and in full on France.tv. The women’s race will also be to follow on France.tv, and on France 3 on Saturday from 3.10 p.m.