RUMOR on Metroid Prime: finally no Metroid Prime Trilogy, but just a return of the first episode on Switch

Rumors about a port or a new version of the Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Switch games have been running since 2018. They were at one point so pressing that it’s almost surprising that the project hasn’t been announced yet, but it is. This does not mean that the noises of the corridors have died down.

A few days ago, Emily Rogers, often well informed when it comes to productions of Nintendo, asserted thata port of Metroid Prime first of the name would be in progress to celebrate the 20 years of the game GameCube in 2022. On the other hand, the project of a Metroid Prime Trilogy would no longer necessarily be relevant.

Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022. I don’t know if we’re getting a “trilogy” or just a re-release of the first game. I’m leaning towards the last proposition, but I hope we get the first.

And this week, Jeff Grubb, reporter for VentureBeat often in the right moves and who had nevertheless reported that the Switch port of the trilogy was ready, has supported his remarks by indicating that his information was now going in the same direction. He thinks that either Nintendo changed his plans to Metroid Prime Trilogy along the way, or there had been a misunderstanding of what the crows had leaked a few years ago, but alone Metroid Prime should return in 2022 according to him.

I think Nintendo will re-release Metroid Prime 1 on Switch instead of Trilogy. He’s been working on this for years, and when we first heard about it, everyone (including me) assumed it was the trilogy. Emily Rogers mentioned it, I went back to find out, and I think she’s right.

Still, while waiting for the confirmation of Nintendo, we are not really any further ahead. One thing is certain: Metroid Dread releases it on October 8