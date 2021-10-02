Salomé tells Teyssier everything, Ambre trapped / Louis honored by the chefs – Here it all begins October 5, 2021 (episode 242) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 242 broadcast on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 (TF1). Lionel creates the souk in the Deva / Enzo relationship. Gaetan and Noémie the arguments are linked while with Stella they get closer. Salomé decides to help Maxime anonymously by talking to Teyssier.



Maxime is summoned to Teyssier’s office, he says he doesn’t have the proof he asked for. Teyssier understands that Maxime has found something but that he doesn’t want to tell him. Teyssier kicks Maxime out, the institute is over for him.

Louis worked all night and the result is amazing for Charlène. He changed everything in the middle of the night… Charlene thinks it’s magic. Louis asks Charlene if she can ask her father to come and have a snack before the presentation.

Maxime tells Salomé that he saw Jade and that she made a suicide attempt… and since then she has been disabled. She gave up dancing when it was her passion. Salome thinks it won’t help Jade with her behavior. Salomé believes that Maxime must denounce Amber… she is ready to do it. Maxime explains that he must redeem himself. Salomé understands that she must step aside once again.

Enzo introduces Deva to the Rivière table… and Gaetan an takes the opportunity to make an update with Enzo. He wants the photos to stop circulating … Noémie attends the clash from a distance (just like Deva).





Maxime comes to see Ambre, Solal and Jade to say that Amber will not be fired from the institute. Amber feels that this is not enough, she is not ready to forgive.

Teyssier explains to Antoine and Claire that Maxime has proof that he is innocent but he doesn’t want to. Teyssier wants Antoine to make Maxime spit out his Valda, he wants to know why Maxime is protecting Amber.

Deva clashes with Enzo because Lionel makes it clear that he went to the Rivières table to watch Stella. Deva doesn’t really like… and Enzo is angry with Lionel for having ruined his date.

Teyssier likes Louis’ dish, he says it’s very good. Louis is happy… and Teyssier is annoyed.

Teyssier comes to see Rose, he tells her that the tasting must be canceled… Rose refuses to cancel because she sees no reason.

Antoine comes to talk to Maxime: he understands that Maxime can restore the truth but he does not want to hurt others. Maxime tells Antoine not to insist, he won’t change his mind.

Salomé attacks Amber, she is ready to come to blows. Enzo intervenes to separate them.

The chefs’ verdict is clear: they are amazed by the delicacy of the dish revisited by Louis. Claire is in heaven for her son.

Teyssier and Theo witness this victory with bitterness… their plan fell through.

Noémie asks Gaetan what happened with Enzo: he says he reframed him because of something that happened in the institute. Gaetan attacks Noémie and reproaches her for his moralizing tone.

Teyssier comes to see Salomé following his clash with Ambre. Teyssier does not want to sanction her, he is ready to give her a medal. Salomé says that she does not want to speak for Maxime and Teyssier tells her that “the people you love you have to know how to help them in spite of themselves sometimes”.

Salomé agrees to tell Teyssier everything… he won’t say where the source of the information comes from. Immediately after, Teyssier summons Ambre to his office. He asks him to denounce himself on the institute’s social network and apologize to Maxime. If it doesn’t, it will by adding more.

Gaetan tells Stella that he’s just getting confused with Noémie right now. He promises to do everything to keep his secret.

To be continued The summary Here it all begins episode 243 from Wednesday 6 October 2021.

