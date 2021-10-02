Sanctions to come for Galatasaray … and OM?

While Olympique de Marseille conceded a draw against Galatasaray on Thursday night in the Europa League, the meeting was marked by incidents between the supporters of the two teams. And according to the daily L’Equipe, UEFA could sanction the two clubs …

Opposed to Galatasaray for the second day of the Europa League, OM could not get rid of the Turkish club at the Stade Vélodrome (0-0). However, the match had to be interrupted just before the break due to clashes between the visitor parking lot and the North Turn. Jets of smoke and bottles were seen. A situation that should have led to the end of the game according to Jorge Sampaoli, present at a press conference yesterday: “Yesterday’s match should have ended, families need to come to the stadium quietly. I am for serious sanctions, what happened yesterday is a shame for football ”.





Sanctions could be imposed on OM!

Indeed, according to information from the newspaper L’Équipe, Olympique de Marseille could be subject to disciplinary proceedings and worse, suffer sanctions from UEFA for incidents between supporters. It would not be impossible for the nature of the sanctions to be financial.