Seko Fofana reveals the 2 ingredients to stay 2nd

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: top 10 market values ​​of Sang et Or

It’s not easy to go from the fury of the Vélodrome to the silence of Bollaert. But for RC Lens, that was not a problem. Sunday winners of OM (3-2), the Sang et Or took the best yesterday at the Stade de Reims, thus consolidating their 2nd place. For their captain, Seko Fofana, as long as they retain two major characteristics of their game, nothing can happen to them.

“We are on the continuation of what we did before, he explained on Prime Video. We won this match, it’s true that things were a little easier with the red but we continued to the end. They tried to play with their guns anyway. They came looking for us but we found the solutions. There were spaces in the back, we took advantage of it and “Kali” (Arnaud Kalimuendo) was able to score a double, we are very happy for him for everything he does. As long as we are going to have this state of mind and we are going to play hard like that, there is no reason to be afraid. We are 2nd, we are happy, we will enjoy it and we hope that our supporters will be able to come back very quickly so that we can continue and do good to a whole people. “

Seko Fofana: “As long as we have this state of mind…” https://t.co/0TPZpbIKAr #rclens

– Lensois.com RSS (@LensoisCom) October 2, 2021