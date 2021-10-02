September true to its reputation on the stock market, October promises to be in a bad light, Morning meeting

September has not failed in its bad reputation. If the Cac 40 lost 2.4% last month, the S&P 500 fell by nearly 5%, its worst monthly performance since March 2020. In view of the orientation in Asia, where the Chinese markets are closed for almost a week, and contracts futures on American indices, October does not look good.

Asian places retreated this morning, the Japanese Nikkei 225 closing on a decline of 2.3% in the wake of Wall Street. The American market remains in fact, like other financial centers, under the influence of fears of persistent inflation. The vote by Congress of a bill relating to a budgetary extension and making it possible to temporarily avoid a “shutdown” is thus relegated to the background. In addition, the House of Representatives announced the postponement of a vote, scheduled for Thursday evening, on the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure investment plan wanted by President Biden.

The Fed stuck between a rock and a hard place

Jerome Powell said last night that resolving “tensions” between high inflation and high employment levels is the Fed’s most pressing issue. He thus recognizes that the central bank is caught between its two objectives of price stability and full employment.

Bond yields started to fall again, reflecting a “flight to quality” in favor of the least risky investments. The yield on the US 10-year bond eased to 1.4850% in Asia this morning, after having approached 1.56% on Wednesday. The price of bonds evolves inversely to yield.





Investors are bracing for a reduction in support measures from central banks, and notably the Fed, as fears of a slowing economy intensify amid rising inflation, strains on energy chains. supply, and energy crisis.

On the macroeconomic level, the market will monitor the September inflation figures in the euro zone, as well as the income and expenditure statistics of American households, with particular attention to the PCE component of personal consumption expenditure, closely watched by the European Union. Fed.

Icade postpones the introduction of its healthcare subsidiary

Airbus. The Italian airline ITA, resulting from the restructuring of Alitalia, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of 28 new Airbuses, to which will be added 31 aircraft from the European manufacturer leased to Air Lease.

Icade announced the postponement of the IPO of its specialized subsidiary Icade Santé, scheduled for Friday, due to market conditions currently considered unfavorable.

Agricultural credit said it was in talks with the Moroccan investment company Holmarcom to sell its subsidiary Crédit du Maroc, thus confirming “market rumors”.

Lagardere announced the launch of a bond issue of 500 million euros, the proceeds of which will be devoted, among other things, to the repayment of the loan guaranteed by the State and to the partial refinancing of a 2023 bond.



