Shannen Doherty, with stage 4 cancer, delivers new message

On February 4 of last year, Shannen Doherty announced on social networks a recurrence of her breast cancer. After having admitted at the time that she was quite naturally “petrified with fear” by this relapse, the actress who played Brenda Walsh in the mythical series “Beverly Hills 90210” had warmly thanked all those who had given her messages of support .

Time has passed since the announcement of her breast cancer in 2015 but the 50-year-old actress continues to fight with strength and courage against the disease. In an interview with the Variety site, the artist wanted to be reassuring by showing that she was continuing her professional activity. “The best example I can give to people who have cancer, as well as to the outside world that does not, is to show what a cancer patient looks like.“, she blurted out.





The one who has worked for three sons since the beginning of the year, including a feature film alongside Bruce Willis called “The Fortress“, reaffirmed her character as a fighter and her desire to lead her life as naturally as possible: “We are fit for work. So I just try to live the best I can, to be the best example in this time”, she stressed.

LT