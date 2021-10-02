She breaks her telephone contract, justice divides her penalties by six!

According to the judgment under appeal, the client, who lives in Reunion Island, had taken out two telephone subscription contracts with Free for a minimum period of 24 months at a price of € 27 per month, which provided for the payment of contractual indemnities in the event early termination by the customer or by the company, corresponding to the amount of unmatured monthly payments for the first twelve months, increased by a quarter of the amount of unmatured monthly payments for the following twelve months, indicates the decision of the Court of Cassation.

In the absence of payment of several monthly installments, the company terminated the contracts and assigned the client in payment of these monthly installments and termination indemnities for a total amount of 621 euros.

A penalty clause can be moderate

The supplier then claimed the legal maximum, which represented almost all of the sums due for the two-year subscription. He invoked a clause inserted in the contract. This clause, which provides for compensation for the other party in the event of early termination, is a means of forcing the subscriber to perform the contract, the court observed.

It is a sanction provided for in advance that the civil code calls a “penalty clause” and the law provides that the judge can always moderate a penalty clause if it is excessive.

This time, the court considered that the telephone provider was not suffering any prejudice since, in the absence of payment, it no longer provided any service.





Even with a discounted phone

The supplier maintained that by having conceded a reduction on the telephone provided, he was losing money in the event of an early termination, which justified the amount requested.

The Court of Cassation rejected the argument and reduced compensation to “only” 108 euros, which corresponds to two months of subscription for each contract.

The court seised was sovereign to assess the existence and importance of any damage taking into account the rights and obligations of each, as well as to reduce the sanction to fairer proportions, she concluded.