“She has her universe and sometimes it’s difficult to take her elsewhere”

A popular return! During the blind auditions of The Voice All-Stars, the comeback of Anne Sila upset the coaches and viewers of TF1. Unhappy finalist of the fourth season against Lilian Renaud, the 31-year-old Parisian could embrace a flourishing career after her participation in tele-hook. But life decided otherwise. Two years after his participation in The Voice, his first album titled Amazing Problem, sold painfully 50,000 copies. Anne Sila then diversifies, plays in the Falco series, and lands the role of Mary in the musical fresco Jesus, from Nazareth to Jerusalem created by Pascal Obispo. Unfortunately, his solo career never took off. And Florent Pagny thinks he knows why.

He explains: “Anne-Sila we never really know left. I found her many times: on the first parts, we even shared a duet together on my previous album. I went to see the musical where she was masterful. But each time, between her album and everything she could offer, it never ended up further than that… she explains. For her, it’s quite simple, it lacks LA song! The one that will make it take off, that will make the planets align. With The Voice All-Stars it regains light but it will need the right song immediately after this adventure. “





For the historic coach, Anne Sila sometimes lacked flexibility during his early career. “She’s a musician, she has her (…)

