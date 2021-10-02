Before facing the terrible stage of the cross-battles of The Voice All-Stars, Florent Pagny has agreed to return to his special relationship with Anne Sila. The taulier confided in the checkered career of his former finalist.
A popular return! During the blind auditions of The Voice All-Stars, the comeback ofAnne Sila upset the coaches and viewers of TF1. Unhappy fourth season finalist against Lilian renaud, the 31-year-old Parisian could embrace a flourishing career after her participation in tele-hook. But life decided otherwise. Two years after his participation in The Voice, his first album entitled Amazing Problem, sold painfully at 50,000 copies. Anne Sila then diversifies, plays in the series Falco, and landed the role of Mary in the musical fresco Jesus, from Nazareth to Jerusalem created by Pascal Obispo. Unfortunately, his solo career never took off. And Florent Pagny thinks he knows why.
“He misses THE song“
He explains : “Anne-Sila we never really know left. I have found it many times: on the first parts, we even shared a duet together on my previous album. I went to see the musical where she was brilliant. But each time, between her album and everything she could offer, it never ended up further than that … she explains. For her, it’s pretty simple, THE song is missing! The one that will make it take off, that will align the planets. With The Voice All-Stars it regains light but it will need the right song immediately after this adventure.“
“There is a job to be done on the musical definition of Anne Sila”
For the historic coach, Anne Sila sometimes lacked flexibility during his early career. “She’s a musician, she has her universe and sometimes it’s difficult to take her elsewhere. She had a hard time combining. Either she accepts things that are not at all for her, or she really does what she likes and it is not necessarily commercial, very broadcast on radio. There is a job to be done on the musical definition of Anne Sila but it is true that she is interesting. I never plug in on the careers of others, on the development of an artist because I already have a hard time managing myself. But sometimes I want to help and she I want to help her go to him look for songs… Then you have to go canvassing. In this profession, Anne Sila is very recognized. Everyone knows, recognizes her talent. But she has not yet found her place. I wish her to find it with this season of The Voice All-Stars“.
And it seems that Anne Sila heard the voice of Florent Pagny. On her social networks, the singer announced the release of her second album To our hearts Friday October 29th.
To know everything about The Voice All-Stars, the broadcast date, the returning talents, the mechanics of this exceptional season, etc … click here.