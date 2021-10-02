Shortages. AFP is finally talking about it! “China: power cuts strangle the world’s workshop”

It is an AFP dispatch which finally truly addresses the subject of shortages in China by ceasing to evoke the myth of “covid” which disrupts Chinese production and factories because the Chinese are sick!

“China: power cuts strangle the world’s workshop”

Just the title of this dispatch itself reveals the full extent of the problem.

Yes, the power shortages that are linked to voluntary power cuts in Dog (finally officially) are strangling the world’s factory!

“Slow-moving factories, workers who” can no longer ensure normal production, “machines at a standstill: in factories in southern China, power cuts threaten growth and affect supply chains. Electricity supply suspensions have already hit some 20 provinces to varying degrees in recent months.

The reasons ? They are numerous but mainly linked to the heavy dependence of the Asian giant on coal, which provides 60% of its electricity production.

The price of this coal is now at record highs. The authorities also carry out preventive rationing in order to achieve environmental objectives in terms of limiting polluting emissions ”.

At this stage, it is very difficult to say if it is Beijing’s environmental objectives that are the real cause of these massive power cuts, or if the problem is more structural, namely that there would be a problem of availability of electricity. raw materials.

“Main victim so far: the industry. In the province of Guangdong (south), sometimes nicknamed “the workshop of the world” because of its thousands of factories of electronic products or textiles, the cuts are severely felt “.

Buy your socks and boxer shorts while you can still find some, because we are going to have some minor restrictions on the textile… we will have to learn sewing and it’s time to get out the sewing machines. I’ll have to show you mine someday. I’m talking about my sewing machine of course!

“Machines are shut down and workers have to reduce their working hours or work only at night – when restrictions are looser.

“We ask our sub-contractors to resort to night work or to run their generators to ensure production,” Sherman Chan, deputy general manager of Express Luck, a television manufacturer based in France, told AFP. in Shenzhen.





These rising fees are straining supply chains, already under pressure with overflowing order books due to the economic recovery in the West.

The result: from snack giant Toly Bread to suppliers to automaker Tesla, a number of companies have already announced production delays.

In Dongguan, a sprawling factory town where millions of workers work, many employees have had to revise their schedules.

“Yesterday we had to work at night. And it’s the same today, ”laments Mr. Cui, a handler in a shoe factory forced to limit production. “Of course we are not happy. But we adapt to the schedules, ”he explains, while refusing to reveal his full name. “

So the start of retirement at age 65 or 60, or 67, is likely to go quickly to the ace when you no longer have socks to put on your feet!

40% less production!

And there amazement and trembling, AFP us” finally let go THE number that counts!

“In a pipe factory, Ms. Xu, an employee, estimates that the power outages caused production to drop by about 40% in September, especially as the machines need several hours after ignition to be operational. .

“We can no longer ensure normal production,” she told AFP. The authorities are trying to defuse popular discontent. “

-40% of production, this is what largely explains the rotating shortages that we are suffering.

It is not the shortage of everything.

It is the rotating famine!

Remember that expression. “

The rotating famine.

You won’t have socks for 3 months, then it will come back and you will be missing something else for a few months and then it will come back.

The question that arises is therefore that of a return to normalcy.

The answer, in the Strategies files devoted to shortages, or austeflation below!

Charles SANNAT

