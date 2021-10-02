Should you buy an iPhone 13 to replace an Android smartphone?

For a first smartphone or as an alternative to Android, the iPhone 13 offers many advantages for those looking for quality equipment, with a certain security and ergonomics that takes the length. But is the change of operating system really smooth?

The iPhone 13 is quite simply the latest smartphone from Apple. Available in several colors, there are also 4 versions. The standard iPhone 13 and its 6.1-inch screen, the Mini model with its 5.4 inches, the Pro in 6.1 inches with a 120 Hz screen and the Pro Max in 6.7 inches. To learn more about each model, you can check out our full tests:

Here we will take stock of the migration from an Android terminal and the possibilities of these phones if this is your first smartphone purchase.

Migration from Android: Easier than imagined

Gone are the days when switching from one phone model to another involved saying goodbye to certain data. The move from Google’Android to Apple iOS is now automated. Apple also offers you a quick and easy method that lets your phones work for you: https://support.apple.com/fr-fr/HT201196

Contacts, your message history, photos and videos from the photo library will automatically be made available on your new smartphone. Email accounts will join the Mail application which manages emails, with the ability to download old messages once the account is activated. The calendars will also make the trip, of course.

Which applications in iOS?

If you want to use Safari, the internet browser integrated in iOS devices, you can transfer all your bookmarks and favorites to it automatically. If, on the other hand, you prefer to continue with Chrome, you will simply have to download the free application from the Appstore, enter your credentials and designate it as the default browser. Once this is done, you should totally find your marks, the use being almost identical on iOS.

Ditto with the applications of your social networks, which are of course all available (and will be for most of the trip with the automated migration). Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Discord… Communication is not to be outdone on iPhone with WhatsApp, Messenger, Skype… To which we must now add Facetime and Messenger, Apple applications whose most functions are still reserved for communications between brand devices (which may change very soon).

The AppStore is a very rich and extensive catalog of applications, which should allow you to find your happiness whatever the type of application, with some limitations imposed by Apple (violence, sex, emulators,…).

Be careful though with the loss of licenses. Most paid apps you bought from Google Play will require you to go through a new checkout for running on iOS. This is particularly the case for games, and even quite regularly in-app purchases. The passage in court between Epic and Apple should perhaps move the lines on this point. To see in the future, more or less near.





Accessibility and security

In addition to being an example of simplicity, iOS is a fairly secure operating system. Unlike Google, the apple brand announces that it does not trade in your personal data and most of the time lets you decide what you want to share with the different apps. And because of its weight in the industry, the American giant seems to fight regularly to keep this data hidden from other applications. For its own sake, of course, but the facts are there.

In the same vein, Apple leaves the choice, for each mobile application, to accept or refuse to be tracked during your travels in real life or on the internet. Say goodbye to targeted ads and other hidden actions, unless you yourself decide to open the valves. iOS is also really good for underage use, with plenty of parental control options that are particularly easy to use if you already have an Apple smartphone for yourself. Ditto with accessibility, where Apple has gone to great lengths to make its phones accessible to as many people as possible.

Overall, iOS is a state-of-the-art consumer operating system, but it is not infallible for all that if we are to believe the recent cases of security breaches discovered (and quickly closed) or the statements around Pegasus, the spyware used among others by Morocco. The risks of breach nevertheless seem less important than with Android and especially the user is less likely to install a virus on his terminal, Apple being particularly picky with the applications available on the Apple Store.

Note also that where an Android terminal can literally be used as mass storage (like a USB key), iPhones don’t really allow native file transfer wired. Wireless transfers to a Mac are extremely easy (with Airdrop in particular, but also with Google Drive or any Cloud), ditto with other devices in iOS, but Windows users will have to go through iTunes, the Apple software being the only official way to access your files from a non-Apple computer via USB. In addition, the storage system for these files is quite specific and involves complying with certain imposed limitations.

The iPhone 13, a good iPhone to migrate?

With a simplified migration system, applications which are mostly available on iOS and which at worst find an equivalent, numerous inter-os communication systems, the switch from Android to iOS is more accessible than ever. The two operating systems also offer ergonomics that remain fairly similar and the adaptation time is not very long, especially in this sense. There are still some restrictions on Apple’s protection policy on its apps or file handling, but overall, most of the things you do with Android are done the same on iPhone.

The iPhone 13 is also an excellent smartphone. A good grip, good performance, more storage memory than ever before and top photos / videos. We also really appreciated it for its autonomy, which greatly exceeds the day in normal use. Finally, its 4 versions should cover all of your needs in terms of size, storage and performance. It is therefore in our eyes a very good model if you are looking to switch from Android to iOS.

