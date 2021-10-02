More

    Simeone savors her victory and praises Lemar!

    After the great victory of Atlético Madrid against FC Barcelona (2-0) at Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone reacted. The Argentine coach of Colchoneros said, according to words transcribed by “El Chiringuito”:

    “They tried to dominate possession, but we imposed the game we wanted. The fans were very close to the team. Fortunately, we were able to return it with a win.”

    Simeone then went on to talk about the performances of Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar: “Joap Felix’s best game? I told him he was doing what I wanted him to do. I’m very happy for Lemar. great work and find consistency. ” Thomas Lemar scored a goal and provided an assist against the Blaugranas this evening.

    to summarize

    After Atlético Madrid’s victory against FC Barcelona (2-0) in the eighth day of the Spanish league (Liga), Diego Simeone, the Argentine coach of the Colchoneros, savored and congratulated Thomas Lemar .

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

