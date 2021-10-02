Simeone savors her victory and praises Lemar!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10
After the great victory of Atlético Madrid against FC Barcelona (2-0) at Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone reacted. The Argentine coach of Colchoneros said, according to words transcribed by “El Chiringuito”:
“They tried to dominate possession, but we imposed the game we wanted. The fans were very close to the team. Fortunately, we were able to return it with a win.”
Simeone then went on to talk about the performances of Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar: “Joap Felix’s best game? I told him he was doing what I wanted him to do. I’m very happy for Lemar. great work and find consistency. ” Thomas Lemar scored a goal and provided an assist against the Blaugranas this evening.
to summarize
